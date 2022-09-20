4 Juveniles, 19-Year-Old Charged in Violence at Maryland Football Game

Five people were charged following a violent brawl Friday at a Montgomery County high school football game, officials said.

The violence started with a brawl on the football field at Gaithersburg High School in the middle of a game against Northwest High School. The game was canceled, then a fight started outside the stadium. Several people were hurt, and several were arrested, NBC Washington reported.

Four juveniles and a 19-year-old are charged with second-degree assault, mutual affray, disorderly conduct, intoxicated endangerment and failure to obey, officials said Monday.

The charges are related to fights that happened off the field as crowds were leaving, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Gaithersburg and Northwest High Schools and Montgomery County Public Schools security will be conducting an administrative review regarding students and staff involved in the fighting on the field during the game,” officials said.

As a result of the incident, MCPS said they are going to enhance security at athletic games. Both Gaithersburg and Northwest High Schools football programs will be temporarily suspended to assist with the investigation.