4 Injured After Shooting at Virginia Rest Stop, Suspect Fled: Police

Four people were taken to hospitals after a shooting Sunday morning at a Frederick County, Virginia, rest stop, Virginia State Police said.

The shooting broke out at a rest stop on the southbound side of Interstate 81, near the 320 mile marker, in the Winchester, Virginia, area, police said.

The suspected shooter fled before Virginia State Police and the Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded about 9:30 a.m., police said. A description of the suspect was not immediately released.

One person was airlifted to Fairfax Inova Hospital for treatment. Three people were taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance, police said.

Authorities believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic conflict, police said.

The rest stop was closed as authorities investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Virginia State Police by calling 540-829-7766 or emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

