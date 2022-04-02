crash

4 Injured, 1 Seriously, in Great Falls Crash: Police

By Sophia Barnes

Four people were injured, one seriously, in Great Falls, Virginia, after a crash, police said.

Two cars collided near Leesburg Pike and Colvin Run Road, Fairfax County Police said Saturday morning.

The people hurt were taken to hospitals, and one person had life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police didn’t immediately detail the circumstances of the crash. Detectives are investigating.

All lanes of Leesburg Pike were closed between Beulah Road and Baron Cameron Avenue.

