4 Hyattsville Teens Overdosed in 2 Separate Incidents

Four teenagers overdosed in two separate incidents within three days in Hyattsville, Maryland, authorities say.

Officers pulled a 16-year-old girl from the back of a car on the 3500 Block of East-West Highway at 2:40 a.m. on Thursday. She had overdosed on a combination of alcohol, cocaine and Percocet in her car, the City of Hyattsville Police Department said in a statement.

The teenager was initially not breathing, but officers were able to revive her and keep her breathing until EMTs arrived. Her condition was stabilized and she was brought to a hospital.

In the second incident, patrol officers checked in on nine intoxicated teens standing around a Dodge Journey DUV at Duck Pond Park on Stanford Street at 3:15 a.m. on Saturday. The officers found the car had been reported stolen and arrested the driver. They also confiscated a Glock BB gun replica from inside the car, police said.

While at the scene, three teenage girls, who officers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and OxyContin, began throwing up and became unconscious.

Rescue personnel at the scene revived the teenagers. Their current condition is unknown.

Hyattsville Chief of Police Jarod J. Towers said the region is seeing an uptick in overdoses due partly to fentanyl and counterfeit prescription drugs sold on the streets.

“While we are not yet able to definitively state the cause of recent suspected overdose cases in the City of Hyattsville, it is clearly a problem emerging across this region," Towers said. “Everyone should be aware of the dangers of using illegal drugs and the risk of using an unknown substance that could lead to death.”

If you or someone you know may have a drug or alcohol addition, you can call or text the national Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.