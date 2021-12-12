4 Hurt, Suspect at Large After Shooting at Virginia Nightclub

Three security guards and a bystander were hurt when a man opened fire on a crowd at a nightclub in Woodbridge, Virginia, early Sunday, and police are still searching for the suspect, authorities say.

The suspect fired the gun after getting into an argument with someone at The Palace on Jefferson Davis Highway about 2:15 a.m., Prince William County police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A 28-year-old woman, who was a bystander, and three security guards, all men age 26, 33 and 45, were shot or suffered graze wounds, police said. Medics took all four shooting victims to hospitals. Their injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Investigators said a verbal argument inside the club escalated and carried out to the parking lot, where the suspect pulled out a gun and fired toward the people outside.

The suspect escaped in a dark-colored sedan before police arrived at the scene, authorities said.

Several shell casings were found in the parking lot, police said.

Police described the suspect is described as a Hispanic man who is 5’3 to 5’ 8’’ with a thin build, tan complexion and a tattoo below his right eye. He has a clean-shaven face and short black hair.

The man was wearing a blue jacket or shirt, jeans, and white shoes, police said.

Prince William County police are asking anyone with information to call 703-792-7000.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.