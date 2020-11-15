multi-car crash

4 Hurt After Driver Crashes Into Cars on Shoulder of I-270

By NBC Washington Staff

Ambulance generic
Getty Images

Four people are hurt after two cars collided on I-270 late Saturday and a third car crashed into them on the shoulder of the highway, police say. 

Two adults had critical injuries, Maryland State Police said. One of these people was hit as they stood on the shoulder. Two other adults had minor injuries. 

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Local

NFL 13 hours ago

3 Up, 3 Down: Stats That Matter for Washington in Week 10 Vs. Lions

NFL 19 hours ago

Giants Safety Fined for Season-Ending Hit on Washington's Kyle Allen

State police and Montgomery County medics were called to the southbound lanes of I-270 just before Clarksburg Road/MD-121 at about 10:35 p.m. 

According to preliminary information, two cars were in a "minor crash" and pulled over. As the drivers exchanged information, a third driver crashed into both cars.

Four people were taken to a hospital. It wasn’t clear if the third driver was among those injured. 

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

multi-car crashcar crashI-270
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us