4 Hurt After Driver Crashes Into Cars on Shoulder of I-270

Four people are hurt after two cars collided on I-270 late Saturday and a third car crashed into them on the shoulder of the highway, police say.

Two adults had critical injuries, Maryland State Police said. One of these people was hit as they stood on the shoulder. Two other adults had minor injuries.

State police and Montgomery County medics were called to the southbound lanes of I-270 just before Clarksburg Road/MD-121 at about 10:35 p.m.

According to preliminary information, two cars were in a "minor crash" and pulled over. As the drivers exchanged information, a third driver crashed into both cars.

Four people were taken to a hospital. It wasn’t clear if the third driver was among those injured.

