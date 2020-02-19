4 Home Decluttering Tips From a DC-Area Professional Organizer

The holidays have come and gone, and we have a lot of new stuff to show for it. While the thought of getting organized can seem daunting and pricey, professional organizer Ashley Hatcher, has some tips on how to organize your space efficiently, without breaking the bank.

Hatcher, owner of the Neat Method Washington, DC, says, "there's a misconception that getting organized is going to cost you a ton of money and I don't think that's always the case."

According to Hatcher, no matter which space you tackle, it’s going to get worse before it gets better. She recommends starting by removing everything from that space, taking an inventory of all the items and grouping them by theme.

“I think one of the biggest mistakes people make is they say I’m going to get organized and they immediately go to the container store or they immediately go out and buy things,” says Hatcher. This can result in overspending.

Instead, she recommends measuring the space you’re working on to get a clear picture of where things will go and how many supplies are needed. Then, you can go to stores like Target, HomeGoods or the Container Store to pick up only what you need.

Here are four things you can do right now to get your space organized.

Hatcher says professional organizers capitalize on every square inch of space, often stacking clear or acrylic boxes as high as they can go. Felt hangers not only look good, but they save on space compared to plastic or wood. A tip for the ladies with lots of purses is to make closets feel special with acrylic file folders. Daily cleanup is ideal, but large baskets can be used as a catch-all until you have more time to put things in their rightful place.

Hatcher believes a home that is organized can create a sense of peace. Check out the gallery below to see how she transformed spaces from chaotic to calm.