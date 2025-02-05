4 deadly shootings across DC in less than 24 hours

It was a violent day in D.C. as police investigate four fatal shootings in less than 24 hours.

The most recent one happened just after 7 p.m. near the meadowbrook run apartment complex in southeast D.C. According to MPD, when officers arrived on 6th Street Southeast near Mississippi Avenue, they found both victims lying on the ground, making it the fourth fatal shooting in the District Tuesday. A 17-year-old was killed and a 16-year old was taken to the hospital.

A motive is still not known and police are looking for a possible male suspect who was last seen leaving the area in dark clothing.

Just a few hours earlier, not too far away in Navy Yard, another homicide investigation is playing out. Police say the fatal shots were fired around 4:30 p.m. inside of the Parc Riverside apartment building.

““Pretty shocked and surprised and sad to hear that,” said Sophie Bodlovich, who lives in the building.

One man was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

At last update, police say they believe this shooting was an isolated incident, describing it as a domestic dispute that turned deadly with no threat to the general public.

“It’s definitely not, you know it doesn’t make me feel good, by any means, but unfortunately it’s what I’ve come to expect around this area,” said another resident.

Meanwhile, detectives are also investigating two other fatal shootings tuesday.

The first was in Mount Pleasant on 16th Street Northwest near Irving. Police say they found a man who had been shot just after midnight and he was pronounced dead on scene.

Then around 8:30 a.m., another man shot to death on Congress Street Southeast near 13th.

“We are working diligently to put the pieces together,” said Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Lashay Makal. “What we can tell you is that there’s no connection between any of these cases.”

Anyone who knows anything that can help detectives are encouraged to call MPD.