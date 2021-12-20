4 Dead, Including Teen, After Separate Shootings in NW DC: Police

A 17-year-old boy was among four people shot and killed in separate incidents that occurred less than three hours apart overnight Sunday in Northwest D.C., police said.

The victim, identified as Samuel Hernández of Hyattsville, Maryland, was found just before 12:30 a.m. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 200 block of Allison Street NW near the Rock Creek Cemetery, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers responded to the area after someone reported the sound of gunshots, police said.

Authorities have not detailed the circumstances of the shooting or given descriptions of any possible suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

At least three other people died in two other shootings Sunday night and early Monday morning in the District.

Two men fatally shot each other just after midnight inside a building in the area of Logan Circle, in what detectives believe was an attempted robbery, D.C. police said.

Earlier, just before 11 p.m. Sunday, a man was found dead in the middle of the road on the 3400 block of Park Place NW, in the area of Park View.

Washington, D.C., has been dealing with a worrisome rise in gun violence. In November, homicides hit their highest point in almost two decades, NBC Washington reported.

As of Monday, at least 219 people had been killed in the city in 2021, a 12% increase compared to 2020, according to data from the Metropolitan Police Department.