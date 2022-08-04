4 Critically Hurt After Apparent Lightning Strike Near White House

Four people are critically injured after they were apparently struck by lightning near the White House in Washington, D.C., Thursday evening, fire officials say.

D.C. Fire and EMS said the apparent lightning strike happened across from the White House at Lafayette Park.

Thunderstorms moved through D.C. and surrounding areas about 6:30 p.m. Severe weather drenched parts of the region after a sweltering day of temperatures in the mid 90s.

Apparent lightning strike Lafayette Park NW. #DCsBravest on scene in the process of treating and transporting 4 patients, all in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/1jyCh44Q2n — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) August 4, 2022

Breaking: ⁦@dcfireems⁩ says 4 patients in critical condition after lighting strike in Lafayette Park across from White House ⁦@nbcwashington⁩ pic.twitter.com/hql5GPtjst — Jackie Bensen (@jackiebensen) August 4, 2022

No further information was immediately available.

