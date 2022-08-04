4 Critically Hurt After Apparent Lightning Strike Near White House

Four people are critically injured after they were apparently struck by lightning near the White House in Washington, D.C., Thursday evening, fire officials say.
D.C. Fire and EMS said the apparent lightning strike happened across from the White House at Lafayette Park.
Thunderstorms moved through D.C. and surrounding areas about 6:30 p.m. Severe weather drenched parts of the region after a sweltering day of temperatures in the mid 90s.
No further information was immediately available.
