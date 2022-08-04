storms

4 Critically Hurt After Apparent Lightning Strike Near White House

DC Fire and EMS said the four victims were injured at Lafayette Park

By Gina Cook

NBC Universal, Inc.

Four people are critically injured after they were apparently struck by lightning near the White House in Washington, D.C., Thursday evening, fire officials say.

D.C. Fire and EMS said the apparent lightning strike happened across from the White House at Lafayette Park.

Thunderstorms moved through D.C. and surrounding areas about 6:30 p.m. Severe weather drenched parts of the region after a sweltering day of temperatures in the mid 90s.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No further information was immediately available.

News4's Jackie Bensen is at the scene. Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.

This article tagged under:

stormslightning strike
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us