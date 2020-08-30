dc protests

4 Arrested in Protests at Black Lives Matter Plaza in DC

By NBC Washington Staff

Black Lives Matter Plaza DC
Rawsmedia

Protesters and police clashed in D.C.’s Black Lives Matter Plaza late Saturday and into Sunday and at least four people were arrested. 

Protesters were arrested on charges including assault on an officer, a Metropolitan Police Department commander said. Protesters and officers received minor injuries. Details were not released. 

Photos show what appears to be a chemical irritant in the air over the downtown D.C. plaza located just north of the White House. 

Local

forecast 55 mins ago

DC Area to See Pleasant Sunday Before Humidity, Rain Chances Return

Washington DC 12 hours ago

Howard University Remembers Alumnus Chadwick Boseman as ‘Man of Grace and Humility'

The protests follow the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin and The Commitment March. 

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

dc protestsBlack Lives MatterBlack Lives Matter Plaza
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us