4 Arrested in Protests at Black Lives Matter Plaza in DC

Protesters and police clashed in D.C.’s Black Lives Matter Plaza late Saturday and into Sunday and at least four people were arrested.

Protesters were arrested on charges including assault on an officer, a Metropolitan Police Department commander said. Protesters and officers received minor injuries. Details were not released.

Photos show what appears to be a chemical irritant in the air over the downtown D.C. plaza located just north of the White House.

The protests follow the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin and The Commitment March.

