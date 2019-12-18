Maryland

4 Arrested in Killing of 19-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Montgomery County

The suspects are involved in a gang, police say

Four suspects were arrested in the killing of a 19-year-old woman who was found slain in a wooded area of Montgomery County, Maryland.

A passerby spotted the body of Sara Gutierrez-Villatoro in the woods in the 25700 block of Old Hundred Road in Dickerson on Nov. 29, police said.

On Tuesday, Montgomery County police arrested 16-year-old Rigoberto Machado, of D.C., 19-year-old Jonathan Josue Rivera-Escobar, of Silver Spring, 21-year-old Jordan Ryan Moreno, of D.C., and 24-year-old Geovany a Dominguez-Escobar, of D.C. Machado was charged as an adult.

Police did not provide the exact charges, but said they were all arrested in Gutierrez-Villatoro's murder.

All four suspects are associated with the 18th Street gang, police said.

Gutierrez-Villatoro had an apparent gunshot wound and a medical examiner ruled her death a homicide, police said.

The teen was from D.C. and was reported missing numerous times since 2018. Several of the missing persons reports said she struggled with mental illness and abuse trauma.

