4 Arrested in Death of Man Found Fatally Shot Inside Car in Oxon Hill

Police arrested four suspects in the death of a man found fatally shot inside a vehicle in Prince George’s County, Maryland, early Thursday, police said.

John Cruz, 32, of Oxon Hill, was found just before 2 a.m. by officers who responded to the intersection of Livingston Road and Indian Head Highway for a report of a shooting. Cruz was unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car. He had several gunshot wounds to his upper body, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, first responders were seen outside a convenience store. Video from the scene showed a white SUV surrounded by police tape.

Police charged 20-year-old Angel Amaya, 22-year-old Josue Torres and two juveniles with first- and second-degree murder and other charges.

The shooting resulted from a robbery, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.