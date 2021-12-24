crime & courts

4 Arrested in Death of Man Found Fatally Shot Inside Car in Oxon Hill

John Cruz, 32, was found unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car with several gunshot wounds to the upper body, police said

By NBCWashington Staff

Police arrested four suspects in the death of a man found fatally shot inside a vehicle in Prince George’s County, Maryland, early Thursday, police said. 

John Cruz, 32, of Oxon Hill, was found just before 2 a.m. by officers who responded to the intersection of Livingston Road and Indian Head Highway for a report of a shooting. Cruz was unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car. He had several gunshot wounds to his upper body, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Maryland 11 hours ago

Police Identify Man Found Fatally Shot Inside Car in Oxon Hill

Crime and Courts Dec 23

Man Found Fatally Shot in Vehicle in Oxon Hill: Police

On Thursday, first responders were seen outside a convenience store. Video from the scene showed a white SUV surrounded by police tape.

Police charged 20-year-old Angel Amaya, 22-year-old Josue Torres and two juveniles with first- and second-degree murder and other charges.

The shooting resulted from a robbery, police said.

Stay informed about what's happening in the Washington, D.C., area. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

crime & courtsMarylandPRINCE GEORGES COUNTY
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us