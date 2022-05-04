4 Arrested After Police Seize 5,000+ ‘Perc30' Pills Believed Laced With Fentanyl

Authorities in Prince William County, Virginia, announced the arrests of four men Wednesday after seizing over 5,000 suspected counterfeit fentanyl-laced Percocet pills and several firearms.

The men are 23-year-old Walter Alexander Quintanilla Gómez, 20-year-old Emerson Giovanni Quintanilla Gómez, 19-year-old Joel Medina and 19-year-old Zion Alexander Ryan.

The drugs and guns were located and seized on May 2 at three locations in Woodbridge and Dumfries, police said.

The drug seizure was made in collaboration with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Washington Office, Prince William County police said.

Police said the pills were “known to be distributed in the area."

Last week, Prince William County police issued an urgent warning after two teenagers, ages 15 and 14, died of a suspected fentanyl overdose just days apart.

Police told News4 they are investigating whether the suspects and their batch of pills are connected to those fatal overdoses.

The police department released a community awareness message with a photo example of the counterfeit Percocet pill, sometimes referred to as perc30s. News4's Cory Smith reports.

Walter Alexander Quintanilla Gómez, Emerson Giovanni Quintanilla Gómez and Ryan all face a charge of possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II narcotic.

The former two suspects also face gun-related charges.

Medina is accused of furnishing a firearm to a minor.

Percocet pills are sometimes referred to as “perc30s” and are often laced with fentanyl, an extremely dangerous substance that can be lethal in even the smallest amounts, authorities said.