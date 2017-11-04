4 Injured, 1 Pulled from Wreckage After Arlington Crash

One person was pulled from the wreckage of a mangled car after a late-night crash near the Pentagon’s 9/11 Memorial in Arlington.

Police received a call about 3:15 a.m. Saturday reporting the two car collision on Washington Boulevard.

The person pulled from the car suffered critical but non-life threatening injuries.

Three other people went to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police did not release the names of the victims nor the circumstances of the crash.

Washington Boulevard was closed but has since reopened.

