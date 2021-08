The 3rd Street Tunnel has completely reopened to traffic.

The tunnel had been closed since Aug. 23, when a water main broke and flooded the roadway. In the words of News4’s legendary Pat Collins, the break “turned the 3rd Street Tunnel into an ugly, urban version of Luray Caverns.”

Crew have finished repairs to the water main, the concrete and pavement. All lanes are now open.

D.C. Water announced the reopening late Sunday.