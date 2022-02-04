Montgomery County

36-Year-Old Maryland Officer Dies After Medical Emergency, Crash

By Gina Cook

Montgomery County Police car
NBC Washington

A 36-year-old police officer in Montgomery County, Maryland, has died after suffering a medical crisis that caused him to crash the car he was driving, police say.

Officer Douglas Haggerty was going eastbound on Spencerville Road after Good Hope Road about 8 a.m. Friday when he began to experience an incapacitating medical event, the Montgomery County Police Department said.

A photo of the crash scene showed major damage to the car, which appeared to run off the road. It wasn't clear what the car crashed into.

A child that was in the car was able to get out after the crash and call 911, police said.

Officers and paramedics responded and helped Haggerty at the scene. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

Police said they believe the medical emergency led to the crash.

Haggerty was a Montgomery County officer since July 2010 and most recently worked in the department's Rockville district.

"The men and women of the Department thank the community for their continued thoughts and prayers for the family of Officer Douglas Haggerty and his children," the department said in a statement.

