34K Chickens Die in Fires at Virginia, North Carolina Farms

Investigators believe up to 34,000 chickens were killed during two separate poultry farm fires in North Carolina and Virginia within a day of each other late last week.

A fire in Fulks Run, Virginia, killed an estimated 24,000 chickens Friday, Rockingham County Fire and Rescue officials said. Firefighters contained the barn blaze, but the structure was destroyed.

Just a day earlier, about 10,000 chickens died at a poultry house in Yadkinville, North Carolina, the Forbush Volunteer Fire chief said. Crews responding to the farm Thursday discovered fire spreading near the feed silos.

The fires appear to be unrelated. No workers were injured in either.