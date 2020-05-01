3-Year-Old Killed by Fallen Tree Branch Near DC Park

A 3-year-old boy has died after being hit by a large tree branch that fell Friday afternoon near a park in Northwest D.C.

The child was on a trail near the 2800 block of Audubon Terrace NW with a relative when the branch fell at about 2:30 p.m., officials said. The trail leads to Soapstone Valley Park.

Firefighters responded and one had what officials described as a medical emergency. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition. A second firefighter was hurt during the attempted rescue but had only minor injuries.

Cmdr. Duncan Bedlion extended his condolences to the family of the young victim.

“As a father, it’s difficult to come up with the words to share, but we want to extend our condolences. I can only imagine what they’re going through, the family and the neighbors that know this young boy,” he said.

