3-year-old boy mising in Southeast DC

A 3-year-old boy disappeared Thursday in Southeast D.C. and police are asking for the public's help to find him.

Michell Edwards was last seen in the 5200 block of Fitch Street SE, D.C. police said.

He's described as a Black boy with a light complexion, light brown hair in corn rows and brown eyes. He is 3 feet tall and 40 pounds.

Police said he was wearing either a black or navy shirt and tan shorts.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Anyone who has any information or who has seen Michell can call police at 202-576-6768 or 202-727-9099.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.