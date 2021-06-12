3-Year-Old, 6-Year-Old and Grandmother Missing from Maryland: Police

A 3-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl and their grandmother are missing from Maryland, police say.

Malachi Mobley and Bria Whittaker were last seen with their grandmother, Lisbeth Mobley, Thursday in Falling Water Circle in Germantown, Maryland, Montgomery County police say.

The boy, Mobley, is described as Black, about 3 feet 2 inches tall, 37 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, police say.

The girl, Whittaker, is described as Black, about 3 feet 6 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair, police say.

Police confirmed that Lisbeth Mobley is also missing.

“Police and family are concerned for Malachi and Bria’s welfare because of their ages and they have not been seen since June 10,” Montgomery County police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 301-279-8000. Callers may remain anonymous.