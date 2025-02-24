The following content is created in partnership with the District Wharf Community Association. It does not reflect the work or opinions of the NBC Washington editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Mardi Gras at The Wharf.

Mardi Gras, the jubilant Carnival celebration, is not just limited to New Orleans; The Wharf in Southwest, DC, offers an exciting backdrop for the celebration just blocks from the National Mall. From a colorful parade to a dazzling fireworks display, here are three ways to let the good times roll during the free Mardi Gras Parade & Party at The Wharf on Saturday, March 1st.

Enjoy the Family-Friendly Mardi Gras Parade

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Kick off the festivities by marveling at the colorful floats, stilt walkers, and lively music that captures the essence of this celebration. The parade begins at 3:30 pm and makes its way down Wharf Street, creating an energetic atmosphere that's perfect for families and friends. Be sure to keep an eye out for special guests joining in on the fun, such as Major Tuddy and the Command Force Dancers of the Washington Commanders, G-Wiz of the Washington Wizards, and more.

Dance to Live Music & Sip on Hurricanes

After the parade, the Mardi party continues with live music performances along Wharf Street. Sip on a Hurricane cocktail made with Thrasher’s Rum from the bars on M Street Landing and Market Pier then experience the rhythms of Mardi Gras with live music performances by the Naptown Brass Band on the Market Pier Stage, The Experience Band & Show on the Transit Pier Floating Stage, Too Much Talent Band on The Grove Stage and Crush Funk Brass Band on the M Street Landing Stage.

Delight in a Dazzling Fireworks Display

It wouldn’t be a Mardi Gras waterfront celebration without a fireworks display. When the sun sets around 6:30 pm, look up at the sky and marvel at The Wharf’s big sparkling fireworks finale, followed by one more musical performance to round out the celebration with friends and family.