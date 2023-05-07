3 Teens Shot Within Hours in Northeast DC: Police

Three teenagers were shot in separate incidents within two hours on Sunday in Washington, D.C., authorities said.

The first victim, a 16-year-old boy, was shot at around 10:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of M Street NE, D.C. police said.

Two other teenagers were found shot just after noon in the 4900 block of Just Street NE, according to police. Their ages were not revealed.

All victims were found conscious and breathing, but their current conditions are not known. Police did not say if arrests had been made in the shootings.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.