3 Teens Charged in Carjacking After Leaving Maryland Juvenile Facility

Officers arrested three teenagers in a carjacking in Rockville, Maryland, after they left a state facility, police said.

The communications director for Montgomery County Public Schools says the two 14-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy were part of a state juvenile services program.

They left without permission Thursday afternoon, police said.

The facility is about a mile away from where the carjacking took place in a parking lot in the 14800 block of Physicians Lane. A man was parked in a silver SUV when one of the boys approached and implied he had a weapon, police said.

The teens were arrested hours later in Oxon Hill. A firearm was not found with them, police said.

"The victim did notify police right away,” Montgomery County police director of public information Sheira Goff said. “When police arrived to the carjacking scene, around that same time is when patrol officers were notified that there were three individuals – three juveniles – who had left a juvenile facility without authorization."

Montgomery county police are not saying how the teens were able to leave the facility, but they have been returned to the juvenile justice system.

No one was hurt in the carjacking.