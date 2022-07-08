carjacking

3 Teens Charged in Carjacking After Leaving Maryland Juvenile Facility

By Mauricio Casillas

NBC Universal, Inc.

Officers arrested three teenagers in a carjacking in Rockville, Maryland, after they left a state facility, police said.

The communications director for Montgomery County Public Schools says the two 14-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy were part of a state juvenile services program.

They left without permission Thursday afternoon, police said.

The facility is about a mile away from where the carjacking took place in a parking lot in the 14800 block of Physicians Lane. A man was parked in a silver SUV when one of the boys approached and implied he had a weapon, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The teens were arrested hours later in Oxon Hill. A firearm was not found with them, police said.

"The victim did notify police right away,” Montgomery County police director of public information Sheira Goff said. “When police arrived to the carjacking scene, around that same time is when patrol officers were notified that there were three individuals – three juveniles – who had left a juvenile facility without authorization."

Montgomery county police are not saying how the teens were able to leave the facility, but they have been returned to the juvenile justice system.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

DC Public Schools 3 hours ago

$2M Grant Funds DC School Breakfast Expansion

The News4 Rundown 4 hours ago

Biden Signs Executive Order on Abortion Access: The News4 Rundown

No one was hurt in the carjacking.

Get updates on what's happening in the D.C. area to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

carjackingRockville
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us