Three teenagers were charged after multiple fights broke out at the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City on Saturday, according to Arlington County police.

A 13-year-old girl, a 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy were arrested after police closed the mall early from the fights.

At 7:06 p.m., police responded to the 1100 block of S. Hayes Street for the report of multiple fights inside the mall, according to police. Upon arrival, they saw a large crowd in the food court as several fights were happening at the same time.

As officers tried to break up the crowd, the crowd remained disorderly and fights continued, according to police.

The fights were "creating a danger to patrons and the officers on scene" so police decided to shut down the mall early and shoppers were evacuated outside.

The 13-year-old girl ignored officers’ commands, pushed an officer and resisted attempts to detain her, according to police. She was taken into custody with the help of additional officers.

The 15-year-old girl was arrested after assaulting a store employee, an officer and mall security, according to police. The 14-year-old boy assaulted an officer and resisted being arrested, according to police. When arrested, police found that he had a knife.

Officers, mall security and a store employee were treated for minor injuries. The 15-year-old girl and 13-year-old girl were treated for minor injuries.

The 13-year-old girl is charged with riot and assault on police. The 15-year-old girl is charged with assault on police, two counts of assault and battery, injury to a person in a riot and obstruction of justice. The 14-year-old boy is charged with assault on police, riot while carrying a weapon and trespassing.

The mall reopened at its regular time on Sunday and police increased patrol officers in the area. Police are investigating the fights.