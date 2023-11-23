3 suspects wanted in armed robbery caught on video in Penn Quarter

Three suspects and a vehicle are wanted in an armed robbery that occurred Wednesday night in Northwest D.C., police say.

The robbery happened in the 900 block of G Place NW at about 11:40 p.m., according to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department. The location is in the Penn Quarter area near the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library.

​Surveillance video shows the suspects rush out of a silver vehicle towards the victim, who drops a white box. The suspects overwhelm the victim and forcibly empty their pockets. The suspects then jump into the vehicle and take off.

The video shows some of the suspects wearing black masks and holding guns.

They took the victim’s belongings, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.