3 Wounded in Early-Morning Shooting at Towson University

The victims are expected to survive

By Associated Press

Towson University students walk on campus
Police in Maryland say three people were wounded early Saturday in a shooting on the campus of Towson University.

The Baltimore County Police Department issued a news release saying the victims included one student and two people who don’t attend the school. All three were in stable condition.

The news release says the three were shot around 2 a.m. at the public university north of Baltimore.

Police say that the shooting was at a gathering on campus and is considered an isolated occurrence.

The police didn’t immediately release further information about what led to the shooting or whether suspects have been identified.

Towson University confirmed the shooting on social media and said it was working with police in response. Counseling and support services would be available for students, the school said.

Police said the investigation affected a road race. The Charles Street 12 Mile Run was rerouted due to the police activity.

