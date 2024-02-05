3 shot on Quarles Street NE: police

Three people were shot in Northeast D.C. on Monday night, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Two men and one woman were shot in the 4500 block of Quarles Street NE at around 9:30 p.m., police said.

Authorities said all victims are conscious and breathing, but did not elaborate on their injuries.

No suspect information was immediately available.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.