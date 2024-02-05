gun violence

3 shot on Quarles Street NE: police

Two men and one woman were shot in the 4500 block of Quarles Street NE at around 9:30 p.m., police said. 

By Madeline Herron

Three people were shot in Northeast D.C. on Monday night, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Authorities said all victims are conscious and breathing, but did not elaborate on their injuries.

No suspect information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

