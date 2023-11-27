3 shot on pedestrian bridge near Metro station in Northeast DC

Two men and a woman were shot on a pedestrian bridge next to the Rhode Island Avenue Metro station in Northeast D.C. Monday evening.

The bridge was busy with commuters and people walking dogs when the shooting happened after 6 p.m., a witness told News4.

“I just heard pop, pop, pop, pop, pop right at the top of the bridge,” said a woman who was walking her dog.

“And I turned to kind of see if there was anything there, and I saw a bunch of people on the ground and of moving frantically, and I didn’t know what was going on,” she said. “So, I started running the opposite direction.”

The two kids went by on a moped and one of them had on a shirt covered in blood,” a woman who was walking her dog said.

Then a dog ran toward her, she said.

“There was a boy leaning over the side of the rail, and he had been shot,” she said. “He was, like, an innocent bystander that just caught a stray bullet.”

He said he had nothing to do with the shooting and was returning from a dog park. She said while emergency crews were putting the man in an ambulance, she made sure he knew she was taking his dog along with hers back to her house for safekeeping.

D.C. police detectives and crime scene investigators blocked off the pedestrian bridge to look for evidence, including shell casings. The north exit empties into a small park next to a new residential development with ground-level retail.

Businesses in the area have security cameras, but it’s not clear whether they will provide anything to help detectives.

The three victims are expected to survive their injuries.