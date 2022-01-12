3 Shot in Drive-By in Southeast DC: Police

Three men were shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday, police said, and officers are still looking for the person who opened fire.

Authorities said someone drove by the 1400 block of Good Hope Road SE in a car and fired several shots near a convenience store around 7 p.m.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Medics transported one of the men to the hospital in critical condition. The conditions of the other two victims were not revealed.

D.C. police have not released the ages and names of the victims.

Police could be seen roping off the area as they talked to people in the community. Investigators put up evidence markers and collected shell casings as they tried to determine a motive.

Detectives were also checking to see if surveillance cameras captured the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.