3 Shot in Southeast DC: Police

Three people were shot on Saturday in separate but connected shootings in Southeast D.C., authorities said.

D.C. police responded to the first scene in the 2200 block of Savannah Street SE just after 3 p.m.

There, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. They were conscious and breathing, police said.

Shortly after, authorities found a woman shot down the street at Savannah Street and 23rd Street. She was also conscious and breathing.

All three victims were taken to area hospitals.

Police did not immediately release suspect information or provide potential motives for the shootings.