3 Rockville Students, 7, Sickened at School After Mistaking Drugs for Candy: Police

Three 7-year-olds were taken to hospitals Monday after finding and ingesting drugs that they thought were candy, Montgomery County, Maryland, police said.

The children, all students at College Gardens Elementary in Rockville, found a container of blue items, briefly ingested them, then spit them out, police said.

The children began to feel dizzy and went to the school nurse, who called emergency medical services, police said.

They were taken to local hospitals. All three students were released from the hospital and sent home with their families. They are expected to be OK, police said.

Police said they aren’t sure what the students consumed, but based on toxicology reports, it could have been a stimulant like the prescription drug Adderall or the illicit substance MDMA.

Police Chief Marcus Jones said that parents should talk to their children about the danger of ingesting unknown substances.

“I am relieved that the students will ultimately be fine, but in many ways, what happened today is frightening,” Jones said in a statement.

Police are continuing to investigate.

It’s not the first time local students have accidentally ingested controlled substances.

Five children ate drug-laced edibles at their elementary school in Northwest D.C. earlier this month and were taken to a hospital for monitoring, a principal said.

The number of children who accidentally ate marijuana-laced edibles rose sharply over five years as marijuana became legal in more places, according to a study published earlier this year. In nearly a quarter of reported cases, children wound up hospitalized, an analysis in the journal Pediatrics found.