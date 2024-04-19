Northeast DC

3 people shot outside store in Northeast DC

Investigators found a large crime scene on Mt. Olivet Road, with casings from a large-caliber gun strewn across the roadway

By Andrea Swalec

NBC Washington

Three people were shot and wounded outside a convenience store on Mt. Olivet Road in Northeast D.C. on Friday, authorities say.

D.C. police and EMS crews were called to the 1100 block of Mt. Olivet Road after a report that several people had been shot. They found three victims, who were taken to hospitals.

Investigators found a large crime scene, with casings from a large-caliber gun strewn across the roadway.

Police say they’re looking for a dark sedan and shared an image.

No information on a suspect, any arrests or a possible motive was immediately released. Detectives may be able to use footage from a camera mounted on a pole in the area.

The scene is near New York Avenue, Gallaudet University and Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

