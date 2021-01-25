3 People Shot on Good Hope Road in Southeast DC

Three people were shot Monday morning in the Anacostia area of Southeast D.C.

Information on their conditions was not immediately released.

D.C. police and medics were called to 14th Street and Good Hope Road SE before 9 a.m. Several people were reported to have been shot, police said. First responders arrived and found the victims.

An investigation is underway. Police said they are looking for a white, two-door Honda Accord.

Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 1400 block of Good Hope Road SE. Lookout for a 2 door white Honda Accord. DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 25, 2021

No information on a motive or suspect was immediately released.

