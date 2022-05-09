3 People Flown to Trauma Centers After Three-Vehicle Crash in Southeast DC

Three people were flown to area trauma centers after they were trapped and injured in a three-vehicle crash in Southeast D.C. Monday, authorities said.

First responders were called to the 2300 block of Southern Avenue SE near the corner of 23rd Street/23rd Parkway at around 7:45 p.m.

Two people were trapped inside one vehicle and another person was trapped in another, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

Two men and one woman were flown to area trauma centers by helicopter. Two of the victims are in critical condition and one is in serious condition, authorities said.

At least one of the cars caught fire due to the collision. News4 is working to learn more about what led to the crash.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.