Interstate 95 (I-95)

3 officers hurt when tractor trailer crashes into vehicles during I-95 traffic stop

The fiery crash shut down all southbound lanes for hours early Monday.

By Megan McGrath, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three police officers were hurt when a tractor trailer driver crashed into their vehicles on I-95 near Dumfries, Virginia, as they conducted a traffic stop early Monday, authorities say.

The Prince William County officers are expected to recover after the fiery crash shut down all southbound lanes of the highway for hours.

“Paramedics over here. Somebody just came straight through a traffic stop,” someone said on a dispatch call moments after the crash.

The officers were conducting a traffic stop a little after midnight when the tractor trailer driver crashed into their vehicles. Video from a traffic camera shows the huge vehicle on fire just before Route 619, in the Triangle area.

The driver of the tractor trailer remained on the scene. No information was immediately released on the possible cause of the crash or the condition of the officers.

