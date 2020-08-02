3 Missing After Falling Off Boat in Potomac River

Rescue crews in D.C. are trying to find three men who fell off a boat in the Potomac River Sunday evening and didn't resurface, fire officials say.

Numerous agencies and the D.C. Police Harbor Patrol responded to an area of the Potomac River near Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Southwest D.C. about 5:40 p.m.

Several people reported that they saw three people go in the water.

D.C. Fire and EMS said at 8 p.m. that after an extensive search in the area, they are now treating the incident as a recovery operation.

Update Potomac River water rescue. Sadly, after an extensive water, land and air search for over 2 hours, this incident has transitioned to a recovery operation. 3 adult males remain missing. A number of assets are being released. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) August 2, 2020

