3 Minors Sought After Woman Killed in Northeast DC: Police

News4 is working to confirm more details about the circumstances of the shooting.

By Darcy Spencer, News4 Reporter and NBC Washington Staff

A woman was found shot and killed inside her car in Northeast D.C. Sunday. Police say they looking for three minors last seen driving an SUV that may be involved in the shooting.

D.C. police said they were called to the 1100 block of Eastern Avenue NE in Deanwood around 2 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

They found the victim shot inside of a car, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was not immediately released. 

Authorities said they were looking for three minors driving a gold SUV travelling westbound on Eastern Avenue in their shooting investigation, but did not provide more details about how they may have been involved.

News4 is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

