3 Men Shot in Southeast DC: Authorities

Three men were hurt in a shooting in Southeast D.C. on Sunday, authorities said.

The victims were shot in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE at around 3:46 p.m., D.C. police said.

The men were taken to a hospital, but more information about their conditions was not immediately provided.

Authorities said they were looking for a black car, possibly an Infiniti, last seen going southbound toward South Capitol Street with an AR-15 sticking out of the window.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Anyone with information should contact police.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.