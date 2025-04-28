3 men shot along Old Dominion Drive in Alexandria

Three men were shot Sunday night in Alexandria and are in unknown condition.
The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. on the 3800 block of Old Dominion Road and Notabene Drive off West Glebe Road, which is a residential area.
News4 was at the scene and noticed police appeared to be inspecting some nearby cars as well as K-9 units.
The shooting is still under investigation.
