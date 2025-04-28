Alexandria

3 men shot along Old Dominion Drive in Alexandria

The men's conditions are unknown

By Arielle Hixson

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three men were shot Sunday night in Alexandria and are in unknown condition.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. on the 3800 block of Old Dominion Road and Notabene Drive off West Glebe Road, which is a residential area.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

News4 was at the scene and noticed police appeared to be inspecting some nearby cars as well as K-9 units.

The shooting is still under investigation.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

AlexandriaGun violence
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us