Two men are dead, and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Southeast D.C.

The shooting took place in a school zone in the 4200 block of 4th Street SE, police said.

One man died at the scene; another died at a hospital, police said.

It appears to have been a drive-by shooting, police said.

