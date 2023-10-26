3 killed in head-on crash on Loudoun County Parkway

Three people were killed in a head-on crash on Loudoun County Parkway in Ashburn, Virginia, late Wednesday night, authorities say.

The crash happened on the parkway north of Shellhorn Road about 10:50 p.m., the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said.

At this point, investigators believe a 2023 Dodge Challenger was traveling north on the parkway when the driver lost control, crossed the median and struck a 2023 Toyota Sienna Washington Flyer taxi head-on.

The driver of the Challenger and the two people in the Sienna were pronounced dead at the crash.

Authorities said the driver of the Challenger was a 56-year-old man from Nevada. The victims in the Sienna were a 51-year-old Silver Spring man and a 66-year-old Brambleton man.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, the sheriff's office said.

“Extremely sad,” Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman said. “Heart goes out to the families there, but it is an accident that was preventable, and it was because of the excessive speed.”

“We’re seeing people that are going excessively fast on these roads, and what we’re trying to do is get the word out for them to slow down, and we’re stepping up enforcement,” the sheriff said. “We certainly have stepped up enforcement.”

"We feel and send our deepest sympathy to the families of the driver and passenger involved in this crash," Washington Flyer's CEO said in a statement.

Loudon County Parkway was shut down in both directions during the investigation.