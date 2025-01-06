3 juveniles hit by vehicle in Silver Spring

Three juveniles were struck and injured by a vehicle in Silver Spring, Maryland, during Monday's snowstorm.
It wasn't immediately clear whether the victims are children or teens, or whether the vehicle was a passenger car or another type of vehicle. The victims were hit around the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and Oakview Drive, Pete Piringer of Montgomery County Fire & Rescue said.
They're being rushed to a hospital.
News4 is working to learn more.
