3 juveniles hit by vehicle in Silver Spring

Three juveniles were struck and injured by a vehicle in Silver Spring, Maryland, during Monday's snowstorm.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the victims are children or teens, or whether the vehicle was a passenger car or another type of vehicle. The victims were hit around the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and Oakview Drive, Pete Piringer of Montgomery County Fire & Rescue said.

They're being rushed to a hospital.

News4 is working to learn more.

