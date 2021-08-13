3 Injured in 2 DC Shootings Early Friday: Police

Three people were injured early Friday when gunfire erupted in separate shootings in Northwest and Southeast D.C., police said.

Two men were found shot near M Street and 12th Street Northwest, D.C. police said.

Authorities were called about 6:20 a.m. The men were conscious and breathing when taken for medical care, police said.

Police are looking for a gray Nissan van seen leaving the area northbound on 12th street.

Another man was found shot in the 3200 block of G Street SE after police were called about 5:30 a.m., police said. It’s unclear how badly he was injured.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The shooting occurred off Minnesota Avenue, not far from Fort Dupont Park.

Police haven’t shared detail about a possible suspect involved.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.