3 Injured in 2 DC Shootings Early Friday: Police

D.C. police investigating shootings in Northwest and Southeast

By NBC Washington Staff

Three people were injured early Friday when gunfire erupted in separate shootings in Northwest and Southeast D.C., police said.

Two men were found shot near M Street and 12th Street Northwest, D.C. police said.

Authorities were called about 6:20 a.m. The men were conscious and breathing when taken for medical care, police said.

Police are looking for a gray Nissan van seen leaving the area northbound on 12th street.

Another man was found shot in the 3200 block of G Street SE after police were called about 5:30 a.m., police said. It’s unclear how badly he was injured.

The shooting occurred off Minnesota Avenue, not far from Fort Dupont Park.

Police haven’t shared detail about a possible suspect involved.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.

