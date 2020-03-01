shooting

3 Hurt in Shooting Near Northeast DC Wendy’s, Sources Say

Three people were critically hurt in a shooting near a Wendy's in Northeast D.C. just hours after a shooting that killed a boy about a mile away, sources tell News4.

D.C. police and firefighters responded to the shooting in the 100 block of Florida Avenue NE near New York Avenue.

Two people were found shot at the nearby Wendy's in the center of the triangular intersection known to D.C. residents as Dave Thomas Circle, law enforcement sources told News4. The third person was found shot at a gas station in the unit block of Florida Ave., sources said.

No further information was immediately available.

Earlier Sunday, one boy was killed and another injured when gunfire rang out in D.C.'s Shaw neighborhood.

A man was also shot and killed inside an apartment on Nash Steret NE near the Deanwood Recreation Center Sunday afternoon, police say.

