3 Hurt in Shooting in DC's Brightwood Neighborhood

Three men were found shot Friday evening at 7th and Kennedy streets NW, in D.C.'s Brightwood neighborhood.

All three were taken to hospitals conscious and breathing. More details on their conditions were not immediately available. There was no information yet on a suspect or what may have led up to the shooting.

The multiple shooting comes just hours after three other people were wounded in a shooting in the Van Ness neighborhood, also in Northwest D.C. Police were still looking for a suspect or suspects in that shooting.

The shooting scenes are about 2.3 miles apart. It's unknown whether the shootings might be related.

