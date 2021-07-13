3 Hurt in Crash That Shut Down Rockville Pike in Bethesda

Three people were hurt in a crash Tuesday morning that shut down Rockville Pike in Bethesda.

Two cars crashed and one person was trapped in the wreckage then extricated, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said.

The injured people were taken to hospitals. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening, authorities said.

All lanes of Maryland Route 355 were blocked at Jones Bridge Road, officials said.

Delays stretched for 1 to 2 miles in either direction, the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program said.

Southbound traffic is diverted to West Cedar Lane and northbound traffic can use Jones Bridge Road.