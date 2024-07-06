3 former Wise High School football players, including Vikings CB Khyree Jackson, killed in Upper Marlboro crash

A crash in Upper Marlboro, Maryland early on Saturday morning killed three former football football players for Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School, Maryland State Police announced.

The three men were identified as 23- year-old Isaiah Hazel, 24-year-old Anthony Lytton Jr., and 24-year-old Khyree Jackson. All three were Wise High School alumni, according to a social media statement from the school's athletics department after the crash.

The Dr. Henry A. Wise Athletic Department sends condolences to the families and mourns the loss of Khyree Jackson (State Champ 2016 c/o '17) Anthony Lytton, Jr. (AJ) (State Champ 2015,16,17 c/o '18) and Isaiah Hazel (State Champ 2015, 16, 17 c/o '19). #OnceAPumaAlwaysAPuma pic.twitter.com/8SsQEgbR0G — Wise Athletics (@WisePumaSports) July 6, 2024

Jackson was most recently a cornerback for the Minnesota Vikings, after being drafted into the NFL in April of this year. Kevin O'Connell, head coach for the Vikings, released a statement in the aftermath of the fatal crash.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

"I am absolutely crushed by this news," the statement reads. "Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him."

Statement from Head Coach Kevin O'Connell on Khyree Jackson's tragic passing pic.twitter.com/Sa7dffCTof — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) July 6, 2024

"In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him," the statement continued. "I am at a loss for words. My heart goes out to Khyree's family, friends, teammates and coaches."

Just after 3:14 a.m. on July 6, Maryland State Police officers responded to a crash on northbound Route 4, near Presidential Parkway, authorities said.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash: a silver Infiniti Q50, a silver Chevrolet Impala and a maroon Dodge Charger. All three men killed were inside the Charger.

According to police, the 23-year-old woman driving the silver Infiniti was speeding while driving northbound on Route 4 in Prince George's County when she tried to change lanes.

When she switched lanes, she ran into the two other cars involved in the crash, police said. The Infiniti first hit the Dodge Charger, then the Chevy Impala.

The Charger was sent off the right side of the road, where it struck multiple tree stumps before coming to a stop, police said.

The driver and two passengers in the Infiniti were uninjured.

The driver of the Impala, who was the only person inside that car, was also uninjured, and refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.

Hazel and Jackson were both declared dead at the scene of the crash by first responders. Lytton was transported to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center, where he later died.

Hazel was driving the Charger, police said, while Jackson sat in the front passenger seat and Lytton sat in the back seat.

The woman driving the Infiniti has not yet been charged, as the crash is still under investigation. According to Maryland State Police, charges are pending after the investigation is finished and the Office of the Prince George's County State's Attorney is consulted.

Investigators believe alcohol may have contributed to the crash, police said.

Northbound lanes of Route 4 were closed north of Dower House Road several hours after the crash on Saturday morning, before reopening at 10:20 a.m.