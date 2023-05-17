3 Family Members Stabbed, Killed in Woodbridge

Three family members were killed in a stabbing at a home in Woodbridge, Virginia, early Tuesday, police say.

One of the victims, a 67-year-old man, called police to the 5100 block of Cannon Bluff Drive at about 7:20 a.m. Inside the home officers found the man and his two family members with stab wounds, according to a Prince William County police release.

Police describe the victims as a 67-year-old man, a 70-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man. Their identities were not immediately released.

Rescue personnel performed life-saving measures at the scene.

The woman died at the scene. The male victims were taken to a hospital and later died from their injuries.

Police believe this was a domestic fight between the three victims inside the home.

Officers are investigating the events that led to the stabbing.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.