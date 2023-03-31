3 Dead in Wrong-Way Crash on Route 7 in Clarke County

Three people died and two others are hurt after a head-on crash late Tuesday on Route 7 in Clarke County, Virginia, authorities said.

Meriam Trejo Santander, of Winchester, was killed, Virginia State Police said. She was 23. Tuan Dang, 66, of Berryville, and Elaine Bird, 39, of Ashburn, also died. A fourth person had serious injuries, and a fifth person had minor injuries.

Police say Santander was driving west on Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) in a Saturn Vue when Dang, who was driving a Ford Mustang, entered the roadway in the wrong direction and hit her head-on. He also crashed head-on into an Audi A4 being driven by a man. The crash occurred at 9:41 p.m. near Route 645 (Wrights Mill Road), police said.

Santander died at the scene. A 23-year-old passenger in her car received minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The driver of the Audi, a 51-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Dang, who allegedly caused the crash, died at the scene. Bird, his passenger, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, where she died.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the crash occurred. The investigation is ongoing.

Santander and her 23-year-old passenger were twins, their heartbroken sister told The Winchester Star. NBC Washington was not immediately able to confirm the victims’ relationship.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.